OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash where at least one person has died.
Overland Park police said that a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 435 past U.S. Highway 69 happened just before 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers at the scene said that at least one person has died and another person is expected to survive.
I-435 eastbound past Hwy. 69 is now closed due to the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
