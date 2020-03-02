KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in a Kansas City, Kansas, shooting.
Officers responded to the scene about 10 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Forest Court and found the victims dead in a parking lot.
Police didn't immediately release the names of the victims or any suspect information.
Double homicide, 1000 block of Forest Ct. KCPD on site.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) March 3, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.