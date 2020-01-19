HOLDEN, MO (KCTV) – The Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Holden on Saturday.
They said it happened in the 700 block of S. Market Street just before 2 p.m.
Holden police and sheriff’s deputies went to the scene on a call about a shooting.
When they arrived, they found one person dead inside a house.
The suspect had left the scene before police arrived, but the authorities found the individual and they were taken into custody. That person is currently being held on a 24-hour investigative hold.
The sheriff’s office is working with the county prosecutor’s office to seek formal charges.
Once a warrant is issued, the sheriff’s office will release more information to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.