KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were injured in a double shooting that happened in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 9800 block of Willow Ave. in at 4:52 p.m.
One person was in critical condition and the other is alert and talking.
The person in critical condition later died.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.