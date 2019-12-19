KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A head-on collision Thursday morning killed a passenger on a bus used to transport people with disabilities. Another person in the other vehicle was also killed.
Eitas, the nonprofit that owns the bus, is going about serving their clients as usual today, but will have counselors on hand tomorrow. The person who died in the passport bus in the morning was an employee there.
She was a 72-year-old driver but was not driving when the accident happened. She was sitting behind another employee driving the bus.
They were heading south toward I-470 on Raytown Road after picking up a client. Then, a blue Chrysler Pacifica heading north crossed the double yellow lines and went into the southbound lanes. Police said the driver of the bus honked and tried to avoid collision, but they hit head on.
The driver of the Pacifica and the employee sitting directly behind the driver of the bus died at nearby hospitals. The wheelchair-bound passenger in the back of the bus is okay and is at home.
The driver of the bus is recovering in the hospital from serious injuries.
It all shut down Raytown Road for about three hours.
Police don’t know why the driver of the Pacifica drove into the other lanes.
Eitas, the transport company, picks up people with developmental delays all over Jackson County.
Executive Director Jake Jacobs said this the first fatality they’ve had in the 24 years they’ve been driving. The woman drove for them for about five years and will be missed by coworkers and clients.
“Just a great individual, very well-liked by everyone,” Jacobs said. “Very dedicated to the people she supports. Most of the drivers feel like these are their kids that they’re transporting around, so there’s going to be a lot of questions in the morning when she’s not there.”
Police said they will release the names of both crash victims on Friday.
The deaths are the 73rd and 74th in traffic accidents in Kansas City so far this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.