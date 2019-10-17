KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after three people were fatally shot on Thursday night.
According to the authorities, the triple homicide happened in the area of 46th and S. Benton just before 9 p.m.
Officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots and then saw two people running away who they believed were the shooters.
Two victims were found inside a home in the area. The other victim was found outside. All three, one man and two women, died at the scene.
Two people, a man and a woman, have been taken into custody.
No other information is available at this time. Detectives are in the process of putting evidence together in this case so the prosecutor can consider filing charges.
