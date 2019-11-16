BELLEVILLE, KS (KCTV) — A man and woman were killed when a semi hit the side of their car on Saturday morning.
It happened near Belleville in north central Kansas at 9:40 a.m. at the Highway 81 and Highway 36 junction.
According to the crash log, a 2004 Toyota Corolla was going west on the Highway 36 off-ramp and a semi truck was going north on Highway 81.
The Toyota was trying to turn south onto 81 and, despite the semi driver trying to avoid them, the truck hit the driver's side of the car.
The car came to a rest west of 81. The semi rolled over, blocking the southbound lanes of the highway.
According to the crash log, two people were in the car and both of them died. They have been identified as Stephen A. Torres and Sherry L. Torres. They are both 62-year-olds from Belleville.
The driver of the semi is 28 years old. He was taken to the hospital for a possible injury, as he said he was in pain.
Everyone was wearing their seat belts.
