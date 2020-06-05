LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- In a Kansas City suburb that just elected its first black school board member this week, neighbors are now gathering to have difficult conversations.
On Friday, a Lee’s Summit neighborhood rode together against racism and showed how important conversations about human rights can start at a very young age.
Bikes lined the streets of the Lee’s Summit neighborhood as classmates become activists on wheels.
“People should know that even though your skin is a different color you should still be treated the same way,” Cadence Else-Santee said.
“The kids wanted to come together and do something in solidarity with those who are taking a stance in a peaceful way,” said Organizer Tahmeka Thompson.
One kid in particular got this solidary ride started.
Weslee Rhodes, 8, read a book about racism and told her mom the next time there was someone to stand up for, she wanted to help. That time came on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis.
“Our heart just breaks for that situation,” said Kimberly Wegleitner. “George Floyd deserved better. Black people deserve better.”
Weslee’s mom admits she has a tough time talking to her kids about race.
“I know it’s really important, but it’s hard for us to do that and we don’t necessarily know the words,” said Meg Rhodes, who also organized the event. “If I’m experiencing that, I’m wondering if a lot of other people are.”
So, she connected with Thompson on Facebook to create a way for their community to celebrate diversity.
“That message is: All people should be treated equally, no matter what culture they are,” said Weslee.
Tahmeka’s daughter, Brooklynn, said she first experienced racism when she was just a little older than Weslee.
“He came and told me that he said he didn’t like me because I was black and I think that really hurt me for a while,” the 7th grader said.
Brooklynn said she’s grown from that experience, but it’s stayed with her.
“It kind of gave me a glimpse into how people can actually be,” she said.
“Coming out here as a community within our bubble-like suburbs, we need to do that to start taking steps in the right direction for our country and our world,” explained Wegleitner.
As the neighbors ride off into the sunset, many hope the conversations last much longer than the bike ride itself.
