KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a serious vehicle crash Monday afternoon where five kids were not wearing seat belts.
Officials said that three out of five kids have serious injuries after a vehicle crash in the area of 79th and Oldham around 4:30.
Police said that a white Hyundai was observed traveling north on Oldham Road at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle then lost control and left the roadway to the right and struck a large wooden utility pole. The Hyundai returned to the roadway, overturned, and landed on its roof.
There were five occupants, all not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The 17-year-old driver received serious injuries, the front seat 15-year-old passenger received critical injuries, the 11-year-old rear passenger received serious injuries and the remaining two 15-year-old rear passengers received moderate injuries.
All were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.