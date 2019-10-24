OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Four people, including three children, were struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Overland Park while walking to school.
Three children and one adult were injured in the pedestrian crash at 87th Street and Grant Avenue about 7:30 a.m.. All four victims were rushed to areas hospitals. One child suffered critical injuries, according to police and medical crews.
Authorities had initially believed there were four children and one adult struck. They later corrected to three children and one adult.
David Smith, a spokesman for the Shawnee Mission School District, said all three kids were elementary-aged children who attended the district.
Overland Park police said the children and adult were walking to Pawnee Elementary School, which is a few blocks to the south. The adult who was injured is the parent of at least one of the children, police said.
Police said a sport utility vehicle was headed westbound on 87th Street when it ran through a red light while taking a left turn, hit by another vehicle and ended up in the sidewalk where it hit the children. One child suffered critical injuries.
