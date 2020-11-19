(KCTV) -- A new CBS show explores the relationships between organ donors and the people whose lives they touch. For two Kansas men, a transplant turned into a lasting and unique friendship.
Alonzo Jamison is well-known to Kansas Jayhawks basketball fans. In 1991, Jamison played in the Jayhawks’ Final Four team. At that time, he was the picture of health, but 25 years after that season, genetics caught up with Jamison.
“It hit me like a brick,” said Jamison.
Jamison lost the function of his kidneys and in 2016 desperately needed a transplant. It was a matter of life or death. Jamison used public events and fundraiser to search for a donor, but in the end, a connection fairly close to home was his salvation.
“I just knew it was going to happen,” said Jamison. “I just didn't know when. When it did, it put life in perspective, really.”
Enter Shekinah Baily. The two had never met, but Bailey knew Jamison’s wife through work. The transplant surgery was successful, the what started as a casual acquaintance developed into a friendship and a life-long bond.
“Alonzo is larger than life,” said Bailey. “We mess around and we have a good time.”
“You've done so much for me and I appreciate that. More than you will ever know,” Jamison said to Bailey.
“It changed my life as much as it did his,” said Bailey. “It's an amazing opportunity to do something like that for somebody else.”
It’s estimated that 3,000 people are added to the kidney waiting list each month. For more information on organ donation, visit https://www.mwtn.org/ or https://www.kidney.org/sites/default/files/11-10-7051_ld.pdf.
