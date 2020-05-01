KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A trooper's vehicle caught fire on Friday night as part of a pursuit.
Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch told KCTV5 News that the trooper did not sustain major injuries.
The vehicle caught fire as part of a pursuit that ended in the area of I-70 and I-635 just before 9 p.m.
No other information is available at this time. KCTV5 News has sought more information.
