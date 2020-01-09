KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas Highway Patrol is preparing for a winter storm that will affect the Kansas City metro.
Due to predicted snowfall totals, the KHP will be towing any abandoned vehicles from the shoulders of the interstates and highways.
The removal of abandoned vehicles will begin at 2 p.m. Friday.
Abandoned vehicles inhibit KDOT’s ability to completely clear the road of snow. Towing the vehicles will assist KDOT in the snow removal process.
Troopers and Motorist Assist Technicians will continue to remove vehicles from the roads until KDOT has completed their snow removal process.
Motorists whose vehicles have been towed can call *47 to speak with Kansas Highway Patrol Communications and determine where their vehicle was taken.
The towing of a vehicle will be at the owner’s expense.
