OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A large police presence could be seen in Overland Park after a pursuit ended there.
Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that a pursuit occurred in another location and ended in the area of 119th and Nall, which is near Menorah Medical Center.
The chase ended around 9:30 p.m.
The authorities are still working to gather more information about the circumstances of this situation.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.