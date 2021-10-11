KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses following a fatal, multi-vehicle crash with a "series of unknown events" surrounding it.
KHP says it happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10
They say that two Hispanic males were ultimately picked up by a pickup truck pulling a trailer in the area of northbound I-635, just north of Kansas Avenue.
One witness did tell KHP that the trailer the pickup was pulling was big enough to haul away their vehicle (a red 2003 Honda Civic).
No further information is currently available.
If anyone has information regarding the chain of events or vehicle in question, call Trooper Ramirez at 913-782-8100.
KHP notes: "The Kansas Highway Patrol is grateful to the public for their assistance to help with our cases. There have been numerous instances and vehicles which have been successfully located. We thank you and truly appreciate any help you can provide."
