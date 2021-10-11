KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses after a driver died following a multi-vehicle crash with a "series of unknown events" surrounding it.
According to the crash log, it happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 on northbound I-635 just north of Kansas Avenue.
The log says a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was going north on the interstate when it hit the concrete barrier and stopped running. A 2003 Honda Civic was going also north on the interstate when it hit the Jetta. The people inside the Civic fled the scene of the crash, according to the crash log.
Today, KHP said that two Hispanic males were ultimately picked up by a pickup truck pulling a trailer in the area of the crash.
One witness told KHP that the trailer the pickup was pulling was big enough to haul away their vehicle (the red Civic).
KHP also said today that the 37-year-old man driving the Volkswagen had died. He was from KCMO.
KHP said did not die in the crash and they don't know the events that led up to his death. That is why they are asking witnesses to share information.
No further information is currently available.
If anyone has information regarding the chain of events or vehicle in question, call Trooper Ramirez at 913-782-8100.
KHP notes: "The Kansas Highway Patrol is grateful to the public for their assistance to help with our cases. There have been numerous instances and vehicles which have been successfully located. We thank you and truly appreciate any help you can provide."
Editor's Note: KHP initially said this was a fatal collision. They later clarified the crash itself was not fatal.
