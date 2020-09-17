MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Transportation confirmed just before 2 p.m. that there was a fatality crash involving a motorcycle on I-35.
According to KDOT, it happened in the southbound lanes at 18th Street.
The highway is now closed at 18th Street and traffic is being diverted to the 18th Street exit.
It's unknown how long the closure will be in place.
If you're downtown Kansas City, Missouri, go west on I-70 to southbound I-635 to I-35 to detour.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.
