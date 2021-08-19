SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities say a fatal crash that happened on I-435 in Shawnee on Thursday afternoon was caused by a tire blowout.
According to the KHP crash log, the accident happened at 3 p.m. on northbound I-435 just south of Midland Drive.
KHP says a 2007 Mitsubishi was going north on the interstate when its left rear tire blew out. The vehicle was unable to correct and hit the right guardrail. Then, it went over a bridge, rolled twice, and landed in a creek.
The crash log notes that a 2004 Vermeer wood chipper trailer was apparently attached to the vehicle.
The driver, a 24-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
The passenger, 43-year-old Gomez Humberto-Perez, died at 4:15 p.m.
Both men were wearing seat belts, the crash log says.
