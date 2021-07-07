FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Drew Lock is alright after a lug nut flew across a median and hit his windshield in Kansas.
Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C, which covers North Central Kansas, tweeted about the incident.
They said, "Crazy having a (lug-nut) fly across the median striking your windshield and nearly go through it! Glad your seatbelt was fastened. Have a safe season now and into the future."
Lock is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos NFL team.
Lock played football in college at the University of Missouri. He attended Lee's Summit High School prior to that.
