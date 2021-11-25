KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This just in on a Thanksgiving evening: Kevin Strickland will be flipping the switch and turning on the lights for the mayor's Christmas tree.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted the big announcement.
"We are honored to have Kevin Strickland turn on the lights for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree tomorrow at 530 at Crown Center," Lucas said. "God bless him. Please join us to show our love for him."
As you are likely aware, Mr. Strickland was freed from prison by a judge on Tuesday after spending 43 years in prison for a triple murder that he always denied having any involvement with.
