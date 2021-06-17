KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Country star Kenny Chesney's “Here and Now” stadium tour will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 2, 2022.
Additional details for the show to be released at a later date.
Kicking off April 23 in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium, Chesney will play 19 stadium concerts, closing Here And Now 2022 down with a double-play August 26 and 27 at New England’s Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Look for a fresh line-up to be announced in the coming months, but know you can keep that seat you worked so hard to get. All current ticketholders remain in the seats they’ve already purchased for Here And Now 2022.
The tour was delayed in 2020 to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” says eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney. “The idea that it would be three years before I would stand in the end zone of Gillette Stadium, where No Shoes Nation was born, wasn’t something any of us could conceive.
“I still can’t really believe it. But in the middle of all of this, I know it’s true... and I know how much I miss being out there, being in the thick of the most passionate place in the world: No Shoes Nation. Anywhere they plant their flags, bring their passion, their friends and their will to rock, it reminds me that to be in the moment is everything No Shoes Nation is about!
“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on... strong... and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer. After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour.”
