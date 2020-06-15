KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kenny Chesney's rescheduled performance at Arrowhead Stadium is now set for next May.

Chesney will bring his "Chillaxification Tour 2020" to Kansas City on May 29, 2021. He last played Arrowhead in July 2018.

Just over a month ago it was announced that Chesney’s 2020 tour had been postponed citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19. It now begins May 1, 2021, with a concert at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

In addition to Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, Michael Franti and Spearhead will also take the stage.

“There were so many questions, so many unknows, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team has worked overtime trying to get this sorted out,” he wrote. “No Shoes Nation, everybody is ready to get back out there to do what we all do best: rock hard, sing loud, enjoy the moment, love our friends and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Those unable to attend the rescheduled shows are eligible for a refund at the original point of purchase for the next 30 days.

Tickets and more details on the new tour dates are available at KennyChesney.com.