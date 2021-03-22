Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney performs onstage at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Country star Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour was delayed by a year once. Now it's been delayed again.

The artist shared on social media that his tour that was set to include around two dozen locations across the country this year has now been delayed to 2022, the tour's second such delay. The tour was also delayed in 2020, to 2021.

The schedule was set to include Arrowhead Stadium on May 29 of this year. The same tour was scheduled to go through Arrowhead on July 11, 2020, but was pushed back to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With all of the progress being made around the pandemic, there is still too much unknown," Chesney shared on his Twitter and Facebook pages. "Seeing your faces, though, reminds me of what I said when we postponed last year: I won't take chances with people I love."

Chesney went on to say that employing social distancing in a concert setting or limiting the number of people in attendance wouldn't be indicative of the type of experience his fans deserve, and that delaying is unfortunately necessary.

kenny chesney statement.jpg

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.