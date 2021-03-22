KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Country star Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour was delayed by a year once. Now it's been delayed again.
The artist shared on social media that his tour that was set to include around two dozen locations across the country this year has now been delayed to 2022, the tour's second such delay. The tour was also delayed in 2020, to 2021.
The schedule was set to include Arrowhead Stadium on May 29 of this year. The same tour was scheduled to go through Arrowhead on July 11, 2020, but was pushed back to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With all of the progress being made around the pandemic, there is still too much unknown," Chesney shared on his Twitter and Facebook pages. "Seeing your faces, though, reminds me of what I said when we postponed last year: I won't take chances with people I love."
Chesney went on to say that employing social distancing in a concert setting or limiting the number of people in attendance wouldn't be indicative of the type of experience his fans deserve, and that delaying is unfortunately necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.