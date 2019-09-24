KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Country superstar Kenny Chesney will be performing in Kansas City next summer.
Chesney will bring his "Chillaxification Tour 2020" to Arrowhead Stadium on July 11, 2020. He last played Arrowhead in July 2018.
The tour begins April 18 with a concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Tickets go on sale on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.
In addition to Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, Michael Franti and Spearhead will also take the stage.
"No Shoes Nation, I love playing for you any time, anywhere, but these stadium shows are always something so powerful. I can’t tell you how much anticipation goes into each one. We’re always wanting to top what’s come before, and I think this lineup might pack the most fun of them all," Chesney said on Facebook on Tuesday.
