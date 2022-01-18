KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A mother believes her son is one step closer to being released from prison for a murder he has fought to prove he did not commit.
Keith Carnes, 51, is serving a life sentence for the 2003 murder of Larry White.
The Missouri Supreme Court assigned a judge as a Special Master to take a closer look at Carnes’ case. The judge filed a 111-page report detailing his findings.
The Missouri Supreme Court will review the judge’s findings and decide what action to take. It is possible that Carnes could be released from prison after serving 18 years.
“Getting to this point is nearly a miracle,” said Executive Director Chris Iliff with Miracle of Innocence.
Carnes’ mother Eve Moffatt has Christmas gifts ready to hand to her son if he is released from prison and walks through her front door.
“We want him home. We have a Christmas tree and we keep it lit,” Moffatt said. “Lights on until Keith comes home.”
Moffat has meals planned that she wants to cook for her son and restaurants she can’t wait to take him to.
“We all miss Keith,” Moffatt said.
For years, Carnes’ attorneys Kent Gipson and Taylor Rickard and the founder of the KC Freedom Project Latahra Smith have fought to prove his innocence.
“Mr. Carnes was solely convicted based upon eyewitness testimony and both eyewitnesses in this particular case recanted their original trial testimony,” Smith said.
In December of 2020, the Missouri Supreme Court appointed Judge William Hickle to serve as a Special Master fact finder. According to Carnes’ attorneys, Judge Hickle concluded that evidence of a confidential informant was not disclosed to the defense.
“They never revealed the name, identity of the confidential informant to the defense and that is against the law,” Iliff said. “Further investigation showed that the confidential informant, whose identity is now known, was not in a position where she could even possibly have seen the crime.”
Iliff says the violation could be the basis for the dismissal of charges or the granting of a new trial.
“In that case, it would come back to Jackson County,” Iliff said. “We don't think the prosecutor and Jackson County has any interest in trying somebody who is clearly innocent.”
The Missouri Attorney General has up to 30 days to file objections to Judge Hickle’s findings. Carnes’ family members and attorneys are waiting to see what action the Missouri Supreme Court will take.
“Our hope is that within a week or two, they will read the decision and very quickly conclude that some drastic remedy has to occur in order to begin to rectify the wrongs that have been done in this case,” Iliff said.
“We pray that it's powerful enough to result in his immediate release,” Smith said.
“I stress that. Never ever give up,” Moffatt said. “There's always hope.”
KCTV5 News reached out to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for comment but has not heard back.
A spokesperson for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office sent a written statement that said:
“The Keith Carnes case has been handled by the Attorney General’s Office. Therefore, we have no information at this time and have not received a copy of this report. Of course, our office will closely evaluate what occurred during the hearing with the AG and we will closely review the findings issued by a Special Master. As with all cases, we will make a decision based on the evidence in the case.”
