JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – As metro kids go trick-or-treating, the chance of ending up on a predator’s doorstep could depend on which side of the state line they’re on.
While most people decorate their porches with pumpkins and cobwebs, some in Missouri can only put up a warning sign.
Missouri is one of the five states with laws specifically about sex offenders on Halloween. It says people on the registry need to be in their homes, with the lights off from 5 p.m. To 10:30 p.m. They also have to put up a sign that says “No candy or treats at this residence”
If an offender breaks these rules, they could face up to a year in jail or a $1,000 fine.
Compare that to the Kansas side of the metro. There’s no state law about sex offenders on Halloween. In Johnson County, however, parole and probation officers can mandate a parolee attend a night class during peak trick-or-treat hours.
“It serves as an educational resource,” Deputy Claire Canaan with Johnson County Sheriff’s Office explained. “It’s a place where we go as the sheriff’s office to go over the registration process with offenders, and also be there to answer any questions.”
There is an easy way for residents to check if there are any sex offenders in their neighborhood. An online map shows the more than 800 people on the registry who either live or work in Johnson County. It’s all public information that can be searched using a name or an address.
On the Missouri side, Jackson County deputies have made rounds throughout the week to make sure each of the dots on its map are in compliance with the law.
Officers on both sides of state line will have more patrols out Thursday night.
