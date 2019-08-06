SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- In the wake of two mass shootings, many people across the country are keeping an eye on their surroundings. Especially when going to big public events.
Many people have already begun parking their campers at the RV park beside the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
Officials told KCTV5 News that the campers are not inspected. However, once you walk through the gate, that’s when the screening begins.
It’s the 117th year of the Missouri State Fair and the hustle and bustle can be felt as people prepare just days before the gates open to the public.
And despite some people feeling safe, headed to the fair, others, stay very aware of their surroundings.
“It could happen, some nut getting ahold of a weapon. It’s just part of our society right now, there are some sick people out there,” Gary Noland who is a fair goer, said.
According to Fair Director Mark Wolfe, security has had to increase over the years.
“Normally, the biggest threat that you’d have in the past would be your weather,” Wolfe said.
With a partnership with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies, officers are roaming the fairgrounds 24 hours a day during the entire 11 days of the fair.
“Once we open the gates, and that process starts each morning at 7 a.m., our highway patrolman are on duty,” Wolfe said.
Though there are no metal detectors, bags do get checked at the gate. Officers also can search people as they enter. And if you bring in a weapon, you’ll be stopped and sent away immediately.
“Folks have the tendency to think, I have my license then I can do that anywhere. But that’s not the case,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe says officers are even trained to notice if someone is carrying.
“Is it 100% fail proof, no. But at the same time, I’ve witnessed them confront folks before that they were suspicious of a bulge on their hip,” Wolfe said.
He says it’s difficult to cover every single thing coming in and out all the time, especially across 400 acres of fairgrounds, but they become more and more vigilant all the time.
“It’s certainly something that everybody dreads the thought of happening. It’s a terrible thing and everybody is on high alert for that type of thing,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe says there are also security cameras throughout the fairgrounds.
