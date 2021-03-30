KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kearney School District's superintendent says he plans to contest a citation he received for suspicion of driving while under the influence following a car accident.
On Tuesday evening, KCTV5 obtained a copy of an email from the Kearney School District that included a statement from Superintendent Matthew Miller and Board of Education President Mark Kelly.
No further details were provided outside of what was said in the two statements. KCTV5 News has reached out in an effort to learn more about the circumstances of the March 26 crash and where exactly it happened.
Miller said he sustained a head injury, but is expected to be fine.
The full statement from Miller said the following:
"Dear KSD Community,
On Friday, March 26 I was involved in a single-car accident and sustained a head injury. I sought medical attention and should make a full recovery. At the scene of the accident, I was issued a citation for suspicion of driving while under the influence, which I intend to contest. It is early in the legal process and the facts of the situation are still being gathered. Due to the nature of the situation, I immediately notified the Board of Education.
I understand that the incident will create questions and concerns, and I want to be transparent with our school community. I deeply regret that this situation has developed and understand it may serve as a distraction to some of our students, staff, and community members.
I am humbled and grateful to have the unwavering support of the Board of Education and executive team. I take my role as Superintendent of Kearney Schools very seriously and understand that my actions reflect on our community. While this matter is being addressed, I will continue to be a dedicated servant of the district and carry forward our important mission of providing an exceptional education for all of our children. I hope that my handling of the situation serves as an example of how to persevere in the face of adversity.
Together, we will turn our attention back to what is most important, teaching and learning."
The statement from Kelly said:
"The Kearney Board of Education was informed of Superintendent Matthew Miller’s involvement in a motor vehicle accident and his citation for suspicion of driving while under the influence. We have high expectations for the character and conduct of our employees. Dr. Miller knows this. He has been open and honest about this incident. Within hours, he proactively and voluntarily shared the information with me and the other Board of Education members.
Dr. Miller is a good and decent man who has never been accused of anything like this before. We will trust the legal process to work and provide a conclusion to what has been cited. While this issue is being investigated and resolved, we affirm our steadfast commitment to Dr. Miller as the leader of our school system. At the conclusion of this process, if there have been any legal or policy violations, the Board of Education will address them at that time.
The qualities and skills that led us to choose Dr. Miller to lead KSD remain. He is a thoughtful, inspiring and innovative public education leader. We have big, important work to do in KSD. Our community is emerging from a global pandemic. We will continue forward with Dr. Miller in the lead and continue to focus on ensuring that every child in KSD is taught and equipped to achieve their dreams and thrive."
