KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- Back in August, a crowd spilled into the hallway in Kearney when the school board considered a mask mandate which went into effect soon after.
The selling point was not to mitigate spread but to keep kids and teachers from having to quarantine after being exposed to someone who tests positive.
“Public health authorities provided an exception that said if everyone is wearing a mask, then they would not qualify as a close contact. That matched up well with our goal to have in-person classes,” interim superintendent Todd White explained Monday night. “What has changed in that timeframe is the ability of a local health agency to mandate a quarantine.”
What put those limits on health agencies was a judgement issued last month in a case filed in Cole County Circuit Court stemming from a lawsuit filed against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate, declined to appeal and soon after sent a letter to school districts telling them they too had no authority to issue mask mandates or quarantine rules.
The letter reads, in part, “...state law does not delegate authority to school officials to issue mask mandates, quarantine orders, or other public health orders. Your school district should stop enforcing and publicizing any such orders immediately. Failure to follow the court’s judgement may result in enforcement action against you.”
A district spokesman said they were already considering changes now that kids as young as five can be vaccinated but that court judgement sped things up.
“There's several different factors, including the Cole County decision,” said district communications director Ray Weikal. “What I'll say about the AG’s letter is that did not factor into our decision.”
The district still has a policy, from long before COVID, requiring those with a contagious disease to quarantine. Some who have yet to test positive will still have to isolate. It just will no longer be contingent upon whether someone was wearing.
“If you're a close contact but you are not showing symptoms, or you have been vaccinated or you've had COVID within the last three months, in those cases, you will not have to quarantine,” explained Weikal.
Masks are still required through the 23rd of December. Face masks are still required on school buses by federal mandate.
The board’s decision could change if the county health department surprises them and keeps its quarantine rules when it meets on Thursday night.
The measure approved by the board Monday night also specified that the board will re-visit the rules monthly, and as the data changes, might bring back certain restrictions.
The revised plan for Kearney schools can be found at www.ksdr1.net/covid-19-updates.
