KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- There is yet another phone scam that people should be aware of.
The Kearney Police Department brings this latest one to our attention. Interestingly, the scammer used the names of real officers during the call.
The police department posted about it on Facebook.
They begin the post by saying, "Unfortunately some scammers are pretty convincing and good at what they do."
"We just had a potential victim contact us regarding a scam in which the caller said he was with the KPD and mentioned the names of three of our KPD officers," they continue on to say.
"The potential victim knew all three officers and reached out to one of them to confirm this was a scam," they continue.
"We always recommend hanging up on suspicious calls, then looking up the number of the alleged business or agency to call them directly," they add. "Never trust unsolicited phone calls that are asking personal information or demanding money. Scammers are also using fake caller ID numbers hoping to fool you. If you feel something is not right, trust your instincts, it is probably a scam."
