KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kearney police officer who has been on unpaid administrative leave for about a year has been fired after pleading guilty to statutory sodomy.
According to a release from the City of Kearney, Alan Hale entered guilty pleas to two second-degree felonies on Nov. 2.
The city says the crimes were committed in Clinton County before Hale was hired with the city of Kearney as a police officer.
Since Nov. 18, 2020, Hale has been on unpaid administrative leave.
However, due to the guilty pleas, the Board of Aldermen authorized his termination. That is effective immediately.
Court records show that Hale had been charged with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. Those charges were from 2002.
