KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- Vandals in Kearney spray-painted several locations at Lions Memorial Park and Splash Pad sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning, causing the city to spend some of the weekend holiday cleaning up the mess.
The town's mayor, Randy Pogue, made the announcement on Facebook and included several pictures.
"Not the way I wanted to start the day. We have footage, and our law enforcement team is taking it from here," the mayor said. "I'm working with staff to remove the best we can before the opening of 10 a.m. today. Disappointing is an understatement."
The graffiti included various symbols and letters, some of which was vulgar and offensive.
City officials told KCTV5 News the splash pad had just re-opened June 18 following a $1.5 million renovation.
