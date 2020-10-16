KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- Kearney High School's next two varsity football games have been canceled because of COVID-19 exposure, according to the Kearney School District.

The games had been scheduled for Friday night against Grandview and next Friday versus De Soto. 

The school district did not detail what COVID cases in particular led to the cancellation and whether any of the football players or coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

