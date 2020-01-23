OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Because drivers are plowing into snow plows and knocking them out of commission, KDOT is testing a new way to protect the plows from being hit by other drivers.
Tonight, KCTV5’s Emily Rittman shows us how they are trying to keep plows running and clearing our highways instead of being stuck in a maintenance shop.
When snow falls, we all want to see a plow drop down on our street. However, drivers rarely want to be stuck behind one. Some people who are behind the big plows try to pass along the side but quickly realize that is a costly mistake.
Many KDOT plows have an 8-foot wing plow that extends into the next lane. “That allows us to cover a lane and a half,” explained Michael Quizon, KDOT’s Public Affairs Manager for the KC metro. “So, effectively taking up two lanes.”
The problem is, many drivers don’t know that or forget when they are in a hurry to get off slick highways.
“With mine, that happened during the last storm,” said Robert Kluender, KDOT’s Gardner Sub-Area Supervisor. “It got ran over by a tractor trailer. He ran right over the top of it.”
“It knocked the front bumper into his tires, so he couldn’t go any further,” he said. “The snow plow was down for several hours during a police report and it hasn’t had a wing back on it since, because we have to order those wings as they’re hit.”
“People see the snow blowing on the right side, but they may not realize that under all of that snow is a plow,” Quizon said. “When they try to pass us on the right, that’s when the strikes are happening.”
Last year in Johnson County, Kansas, drivers hit five snow plows. So far this year, drivers hit three snow plows. In Missouri, MODOT said drivers hit five snow plows in the KC metro alone last year and that three have been hit so far this year.
That’s why KDOT added strobing, taller plow markers to five plows in Johnson County. Five more will be used on plows in Wyandotte County. It’s to “give the wing plow more visibility,” Quizon said.
So far, it seems to be working. That means they could be added to a growing number of plows soon.
“We ran them during the last storm,” Kluender said. “I really noticed cars were pulling up behind to pass. When they saw it then they’d pull right back in behind me. I think it makes a difference.”
