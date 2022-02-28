OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will build all 11 proposed noise walls as part of the U.S. 69 expansion project.
The expansion project is now known as "69Express."
The noise walls will be constructed in locations just north of 119th Street to 151st Street.
A noise study was conducted in the the fall of 2021. KDOT asked for input from residents and owners along the corridor in early 2022.
In order to proceed with construction, each wall needed 70% or more of the votes from those individuals to be in favor of it.
Ultimately, the final vote exceeded that for each of the 11 proposed walls.
KDOT included a graphic showing where the noise walls are going to be installed.
More information is available 69express.org. There are also Facebook and Twitter pages for the project.
