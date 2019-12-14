FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The transportation departments in both Kansas and Missouri are getting ready for a winter storm that’s approaching the KC metro.
Starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, Kansas Highway Patrol will be towing abandoned cars from the shoulders of interstates and highways due to the amount of snow that is expected (abandoned cars inhibit the department of transportation’s ability to clear the roads of snow).
If your car is towed, you can call *47 to speak with Kansas Highway Patrol Communications and determine where it was towed. The towing will be at the owner’s expense.
Meanwhile, the Missouri Department of Transportation is recommending that people delay their Monday morning commute. They said the storm has the potential to produce ice accumulation from 0.1 or 0.5 inches in some areas.
Additionally, MoDOT workers are already treating roads and bridges ahead of the storm.
Drivers going Chiefs game at Arrowhead on Sunday will want to use “extreme caution,” MoDOT said.
“Snow is expected to move into the state early Sunday morning and is likely to continue throughout the day making travel after the game more challenging than travel to the game,” they emphasized.
To check road conditions in Missouri, go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org. They also have an app.
To check road conditions in Kansas, go to kandrive.org/kandrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.