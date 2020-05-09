FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.
The department said the state now has 6,751 confirmed cases with 157 deaths.
Wyandotte County has 1,045 positive cases, Johnson County has recorded 583 and Sedgwick County has 436.
There have been 43,182 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
On Friday, there were a total of 6,501 confirmed cases with 152 deaths.
