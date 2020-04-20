TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.
The department said the state now has 1,986 confirmed cases with 100 deaths.
Wyandotte County has the most cases with 427, Johnson County has recorded 377 and Sedgwick County has 248.
There have been 16,775 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
1,025 cases are female and 956 are male with five cases being unknown.
On Sunday, there were a total of 1,849 cases with 92 deaths.
