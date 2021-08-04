KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KC Water responded today to a wastewater overflow near 4605 Virginia Avenue around 11 a.m.
According to a release, crews founds a 27-inch sewer main plugged with a rock. Wastewater surfaced and flowed into Brush Creek until around 4:30.
Contract crews have been called to remove the rock. Signs will be posted near the site to alert the public to avoid the area.
