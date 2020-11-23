The 44th annual Mid-America Emmy Awards were held over the weekend, and KCTV5 News is so proud of our teammates that won.

In all, KCTV5 took eight Emmys for our coverage of breaking news, investigations, features and continuing coverage, as well as our coverage of education, crime and our specialty report on hospital beds..

Plus, our own Ellen McNamara was recognized for her talent on the anchor desk.

We also want to congratulate all of this weekend's award winners.

