FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has been named winner of four regional Edward R. Murrow awards.
Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has been named winner of four regional Edward R. Murrow awards.
Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.
KCTV5 is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award for the following categories:
KCTV5 is eligible to win a national award in the same categories which will be announced in June.
The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.
The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.
Murrow Award winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics.
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
Digital Content Manager
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Stay updated on breaking news, latest local headlines and your StormTrack5 forecast with our audio news brief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.