KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Kids are asking a lot of questions this holiday season, so are going straight to the source---Santa. We sat down with the jolly fellow to get some answers.
Reporter Abby Dodge has the story:
A few of the questions we asked Santa, and his answers:
Did the North Pole have to quarantine too?
“The elves had to stay by themselves for a while, but I don’t see them a lot in the early days of production.”
How do the elves stay safe while making toys?
“They wear a mask. It’s kind of hard to keep the 6-foot distance, but they try. They try.”
Are there any delays with getting letters in the mail?
“I haven’t noticed a delay. The letter, I still ask kids to send letter versus emails and texts because that way you’ve got it on paper.”
Is it safe to come into everyone’s homes on Christmas Eve?
“If I need to, I’ve always got masks and shields with me.”
Can reindeer get COVID, or are they safe?
“They’re kind of quarantined amongst themselves, so they aren’t out and about with all the other reindeer that run around up by the North Pole.”
What do you tell kids who ask for Coronavirus to go away?
“Those are not the things Santa can do. Santa gives away toys and tries and make everybody happy.”
Do you have trouble taking to kids through glass and masks?
“They are soft spoken, so sometimes I nod and act like I understand. I always have to ask them to make sure they write a letter, so I don’t forget. And, they’re pretty good with that.”
What’s something positive that’s come out of this?
“The parents still want to bring the little kids to come see me. And that’s probably the best. The little kids are ready. They are always ready. Nothing is going to stop them.”
What is your advice to kids this holiday season?
“Try to have fun with your family. Do the things you can and wait. Hopefully next year we can go back to a little closer to normal.”
