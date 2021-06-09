KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City has an NWSL team for the first time in four years and, with the rebirth of women's professional soccer in Kansas City, KCTV5 announces a historic partnership today.
KCTV5 and Kansas City NWSL have agreed on a multi-year deal to become the official local television partner through the 2023 season.
KCTV5/KSMO is now the official home of KC NWSL and will broadcast eight matches locally in the club's inaugural season, plus the national broadcast on June 20 against the Portland Timbers.
"Everyone at KCTV5/KSMO is thrilled to be the official broadcast partner of KC NWSL," said Charlie Henrich, Vice President and General Manager of KCTV and KSMO. "In Kansas City, we love to support our teams, and we are so proud to bring our viewers unmatched access and coverage of these world-class athletes as they kick off their inaugural season!"
KCTV5/KSMO will broadcast seven road matches and two home matches in 2021, giving local viewers easy access to watch Kansas City's women's professional soccer team.
The local TV broadcasts will feature Aly Trost (color analyst) and Brad Porter (play-by-play) on the call.
“The entire KCTV team has been incredibly enthusiastic and supportive from day one,” said Chief Operating Officer Amber Cox. “From the announcement of the team in December to our match last Sunday, KCTV has shown a consistent commitment to keeping fans up-to-date on the team’s progress, both on and off the pitch. It’s been proven time and again that when women’s sports receive coverage, fans tune in. We’re thrilled to make these matches available via our local partner for the best fans in NWSL.”
The club announced it was coming back to Kansas City just 180 days ago and the outpouring of support has been measurable with over 3,000 season ticket deposits in the first month and approximately 5,000 fans in it's first two home matches.
KCTV5 Sports Director Dani Welniak is out at Legends Field Wednesday with Team Manager Huw Williams and Amber Cox at 5 and 6 p.m. for the announcement.
Here is a list of the games that you can watch on KCTV5/KSMO:
- Fri., June 20 - Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City NWSL - 3 p.m.*
- Sun., July 2 - NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City NWSL - 6 p.m.
- Sun., July 11 - OL Reign vs. Kansas City NWSL - 6 p.m.
- Sun., Aug. 1 - Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City NWSL - 2 p.m.
- Sun., Aug. 8 - Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City NWSL - 2 p.m.
- Sat., Aug. 14 - Kansas City NWSL vs. OL Reign - 7 p.m.
- Sun., Sep. 26 - Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City NWSL - 4 p.m.
- Sat., Oct. 2 - Kansas City NWSL vs. Houston Dash - 7 p.m.
- Sat., Oct. 16 - Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City NWSL - 7 p.m.
Format above is: DATE - HOME vs. VISITOR - TIME (CT)
*The June 20 game is a national broadcast via CBS.
