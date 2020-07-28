KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - For two weeks now, KCTV5 News has been pushing to get answers about calls to children’s services about a 3-year-old girl who was murdered. Tuesday, we got some.

The memorial 300 feet from where detectives found Olivia Jansen buried in a shallow grave is massive. People who never met her are leaving signs, stuffed animals and posters.

When KCTV5 News pushed the Department of Children and Families, or DCF, about why they’ve haven’t yet released records related to Olivia, they spoke about evidence holding things up, saying they got the evidence, “very recently.”

KCTV5 News learned Tuesday, “very recently” was two weeks ago.

It was June 10 when an Amber Alert turned into a murder investigation. Detectives found Olivia Jansen buried in a shallow grave.

The district attorney charged Olivia’s dad and his girlfriend with murder and child endangerment.

There have been protest rallies alleging calls made and that she’d be alive if DCF had taken action on hotline calls. People said they’d called. KCTV5 News wanted to confirm that with DCF.

On Monday July 13, KCTV5 News submitted an official request for the number of and dates for prior hotline calls or complaints related to Olivia Jansen.

Monday, DCF explained that by law, before they can release records, they need to determine if the death itself was due to abuse or neglect.

They gave that explanation the day KCTV5 News received the court document, which summarized the autopsy on Olivia Jansen.

“The victim’s arms and legs were covered in bruising. The victim’s face was covered in bruising. There was significant bleeding found on the back of the brain. The brain bleed was determined to be the cause of death,” the documents said.

The DCF spokesman wrote Monday that, “The Wyandotte Co. District Attorney’s office very recently released,” the document to DCF, and said it would help them, “render a finding in the very near future.”

KCTV5 News wanted to know what, “very recently” meant. So, we asked for the date. His reply? “The information you seek is part of an on-going investigation and therefore cannot be disclosed at this time.”

But when we asked the police department, they did give us a date.

“On July 14, DCF requested the affidavits be sent to them so that they could be utilized in their investigation. The affidavits were provided to DCF that day,” police said.

That means they had that evidence two weeks ago.

Protests highlighted that the regional DCF Director is the DA’s wife. The DA’s office statement Tuesday said she has recused herself from handling this case and any child welfare case in Wyandotte County.

KCTV5 News is working to find out how many cases she has had to recuse herself from in that role.