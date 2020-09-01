FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- KCTV5 along with 17 other national media organizations are arguing that the First Amendment protects the taking of photographs and making of video and audio recordings.
In January, a federal judge ruled that provisions in a Kansas law ban the secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities unconstitutionally criminalize free speech.
U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil mostly sided with a coalition of animal rights and consumer protection groups which had challenged the state’s “Ag-Gag” law, which was enacted in 1990. The law makes it a crime for anyone to take a picture or video at animal facilities without the owner’s consent or to enter them under false pretenses.
KCTV5's parent company, Meredith Corporation, along with others in the amicus brief filed Monday by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press argues that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit should affirm the district court’s judgment and strike down the Kansas ag-gag law as unconstitutional.
Journalism about animal facilities has a long tradition of sparking public debate and reform.
“By criminalizing the taking of photographs and making of recordings, the Act chills the very journalism that has previously led to positive changes in the agricultural industry, including safer workplaces and a healthier food supply," said attorney Steve Zansberg of Ballard Spahr LLP who served as the media coalition’s local counsel on the brief.
The litigation, filed in December 2018 in U.S. District Court in Kansas, was brought by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, the Center for Food Safety, Shy 38 Inc., and Hope Sanctuary. It names Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt as defendants.
In a 39-page split decision the judge summarily ruled that a key section of the Kansas Farm Animal and Field Crop and Research Facilities Protect Act “plainly targets negative views about animal facilities and therefore discriminates based on viewpoint.”
The law is similar to other “ag-gag” statutes passed in state legislatures across the country that seek to block efforts by employees, activists, and others to conduct undercover investigations at agricultural sites.
The Reporters Committee has supported multiple challenges to ag-gag laws in states across the country, including recently in Iowa and North Carolina.
