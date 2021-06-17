OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Newly obtained reports reveal Johnson County Prosecutor Steve Howe cleared an officer in a fatal shooting before having all finalized reports from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

This includes officer’s dash cameras and trajectory reports.

John Albers, 17, was shot and killed during a mental health call on January 20, 2018.

The Johnson County Prosecutor publicly cleared officer Clayton Jenison a month later on February20th, 2018

8 investigative reports obtained through a KORA request by John Albers’ mother reveals several reports were completed following that February decision. The reports reveal information about the shots fired, the autopsy, the condition of the van John Albers was driving when he was shot. Some of the information was included in the report Overland Park Police released in April.

“This is why there needs to be reform. There are currently two systems of justice; one for police officers and another system for the rest of us,” Sheila Albers said.

The family has been questioning the timeline in this investigation and how the prosecutor could make such an important decision despite not having all the reports.

Here’s a full timeline of key events:

“It is clear that OISIT, Overland Park and the DA were never interested in real investigation. In fact, the entire process is a farce. How can any Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team make an informed decision without a trajectory report?” questioned Albers’ mother, Sheila Albers, “The OISIT protocol demands a scene diagram and that is also missing.”

Investigators had trouble pulling dash camera video from two officers’ cars according to a July report. However, the OISIT report does reference dash camera stills obtained by an investigator. It’s unclear what the district attorney reviewed while making his decision to clear the officer.

KCTV5 requested an interview with the District Attorney to discuss this timeline but our request was denied.

We were sent this statement:

The District Attorney is unable to address your questions at this time. In the near future, he will be making a public statement on this.

“Are we to assume that the technology is only used as long as it does not incriminate an officer? Do chiefs of police complete internal investigations without the benefit of reports from the JoCo Crime Lab? Do taxpayers invest in expensive forensic tools only have it used arbitrarily when it suits the District Attorney?” said Sheila Albers.

The Albers family reached a civil settlement with the city of Overland Park for 2.3 million.

The Overland Park Police Department now offers more crisis training for officers. A proposal is being discussed for the police department to add a mental health response unit.

The police chief says the mental heath response unit was prompted by a recommendation from a recent task force and not a direct response to the fatal shooting of John Albers.