KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It all started at one church in Kansas City, Kansas where KCTV5 News introduced you to Charlie Wynn. At that time, he had just received a phone call for his birthday from the Mahomes family. But what generous KCTV5 News viewers gave him, was more than he could have imagined.
“One day, we will make it to Arrowhead before I die,” Wynn said.
Immediately after the story aired on Saturday night, a viewer called KCTV5 News wanting to give Wynn tickets to Sundays Chiefs versus Ravens game for his birthday.
Wynn went on to enjoy the Chiefs beating the Ravens. On Tuesday, Wynn got a chance to work out with the Chiefs during fantasy camp. And later, he met starting wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
On Wednesday, it all comes full circle when he got the chance to finally meet the woman who gave him the tickets for the Chiefs game.
“I couldn’t go and I had these tickets so it was either put them on the wall with my sports memorabilia or offer them to you. So that was the right thing to do,” Carol, who gave Wynn the tickets, said.
“Like I said, we put it out there for one birthday wish, that was it, just one phone call is all we were asking for and yet this just turned into something remarkable,” Cheryl Wynn, Charlie’s mother said.
But the birthday gifts that have continued on into this week, will keep going as another viewer reached out and wants to give Wynn tickets for the next home game for the Chiefs versus the Colts.
