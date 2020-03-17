KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCTV5 News is working to learn more about Monday’s decision to close restaurants, clubs, and movie theaters in the metro.
According to laws in both Kansas and Missouri, government meetings must be held in public, prior notice must be given, and minutes must be taken.
From what KCTV5 News can find, none of that happened with Monday night's meeting of the so-called "Core 4" city and county managers in the metro, representing Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson County, Johnson County and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.
The KCTV5 News legal team is working to find out how this happened and to make sure that no future meetings take place in secret.
The letter sent to city and county officials from KCTV5 News can be seen here.
