KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Public Schools Supt. Mark Bedell is set to hold a Facebook Live on Monday at noon to address the district's long-term plans, including the possibility of school consolidation.
The district is also holding an in-person session at 4:30 p.m. at Phillips Elementary School for parents and members of the public to attend.
Administrators said they are looking at any ways they can offer more to students, which could mean fewer high schools. Enrollment has fallen for years, making it harder for students to have accessible opportunities. For example, some extracurricular activities have had to end because there weren't enough students at the school, they said.
KCPS' School Board Chair Nate Hogan said the possibility of closing schools should not be seen as a negative, but more of a strategy to improve the overall experience for students.
"The headline here isn't that we're closing schools. The headline here is that we're trying to make sure that our kids have access to all of the experiences that they need to have access to to make sure that they can thrive," Hogan said.
