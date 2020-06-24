The superintendent of Kansas City Schools is calling on the city council to put children first and reject a proposed tax break for a business in the West Bottoms.

BlueScope Construction is seeking a deal with nearly $8.5 million in incentives to keep its office in Kansas City. Otherwise it will move across the state line to Kansas or somewhere else.

Superintendent Mark Bedell says tax breaks like that cut into funding for schools, libraries and mental health resources.

In a letter to the city, Bedell said in part, "I am exhausted with the development community pitting the city against public entities that are doing the work of trying to give our students and their families access to the world they deserve. This is systemic racism."

The city council is scheduled to vote on the tax incentives Thursday.

